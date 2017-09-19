Women’s soccer team remain undefeated

The Lancers women’s soccer team went into in Glendale college stadium on Tuesday night with an undefeated record, and still remain undefeated at 5-0.

There was scary moment when PCC Defender Kelly Youssef went down in the first half. Teammates quickly gathered by her side for support. Youssef would later have to be carted off the field and be replaced by Angelica De La Cruz.

Head Coach Steven Rivas shouted at his players to pick up the tempo, and to block while defending. Earlier in the day, coach Rivas said, “to get a win tonight, we have to play quick and fast.”

Glendale’s crowd was active last Tuesday to rally support for GCC. The crowd would stomp the bleachers, which seemed to fuel the Lancers, who answered with goal scored by Makena Sierra. It was Sierra’s first goal of the season. Chloe Twitchel scored shortly after, also netting her 1st goal this season. At the end of the first half, the Lancers were up 2-0. The Lancers would not lose their tenacity for the rest of the game.

Goalkeeper Lilly Urumieh had a great night, only to leave the game due to injury. After treatment from the sideline aids, Urumieh was able to leave the field on her own strength.

Despite losing two players to injury, Coach Rivas was able to keep his players focused on finishing off strong. The Lancers would score two more goals in the second half, making it their highest score total this season.

When asked if she has ever scored that many goals in a game, Chloe Twitchel replied with smiles and excitement. “No, never, this was the first time [I scored a hattrick].” On what kept her motivated, Twitchel said that“Tonight was a important game. A player’s mom passed away, so we wanted to win it for her. Today is her birthday.”

Lancer’s midfielder Emily Mathiesen said, “it feels really good being undefeated compared to last [year]. We only won 3 games, and this year we are already 5-0.”

The Lancers will now head to Cerro Coso next week to hopefully continue their perfect season.