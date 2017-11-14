SHARE:

Coming into Friday’s game at Rio Hondo with high hopes of moving on to playoffs, PCC women’s soccer earned a devastating result with a 4-0 loss, ending their season without a playoff berth.

The team started with a 4-4-2 formation and then switched to a 4-3-3 after going down 2-0 in hopes of switching the game to an offensive advantage.

However, the play remained on PCC’s defensive half of the field. The girls fought the best they could, but Rio Hondo overpowered them.

“I wish we would’ve came out a little tougher, I think we backed down after the first goal was scored,” said Lancers head coach Reggie Rivas, “…I’m proud of our girls, they worked so hard all season.”

The game remained aggressive throughout both halves, and PCC was scrambling to complete passes and create scoring chances.

At halftime, the score sat at 3-0, and the second half was an impressive defensive battle that had Rio Hondo struggling to find the back of the net. Unfortunately, there were defensive gaps between the mid field and the back four defenders on PCC’s side of the field, and that’s where Rio Hondo found their scoring opportunities.

Offensively, PCC still lacked scoring chances due to lack of pass completion and the aggression that Rio Hondo’s defense exhibited.

For the second half, the Lancers changed yet again into a 3-4-3 formation to gain an even bigger offensive advantage which did result in more shots being taken, but there was still a struggle to finish the shot.

“I think the biggest issue with finding the goal was that we weren’t talking as much as we could,” said sophomore forward and captain Emily Matthiesen. “We just missed a lot of opportunities.”

“I think we excelled on our defensive third,” said sophomore winger Chloe Twitchell, “We did really well, we just needed to put a few away.”

The outcome of Friday’s game did not waver away from the accomplishments that the team had throughout the season.

“Compared to last year, [where] we [had] three wins the entire year, this year we started 6-0 and that’s a school breaking record,” said Twitchell, “so to come back from that it was a really good feeling.”

Even though they did not make it to playoffs, there is still room for improvement and hope to break more records for the next season to come.