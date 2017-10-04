Women’s soccer earn shorthanded draw

Michael Watkins/ Courier Alexxis Molinar of Pasadena City College takes a shot down field during the Lancers 1-1 tie against Antelope Valley College at home on Friday September 22, 2017.

After a 6-0 start, the PCC Women’s Soccer team is now three consecutive games without a win, after drawing with East Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The game ended without a winner at 1-1, but the game did not end without controversy. After chasing a back pass to ELAC keeper Adriana Huerta in the 89th minute, PCC forward Kaitlin Ruiz elbowed a defender before elbowing the keeper in quick succession. Ruiz was given a red card by head Referee Lexi Farmer and Huerta had to hold back her teammate.

The incident was a culmination of frustrating calls all game for PCC and head coach Reggie Rivas would prefer a different ending to his games.

“The ref should never be a factor in any of our games, we should just put the ball in the back of the net,” said Rivas after the game. “[The refs] are human, they do the best they can, just like we do, [but] no one’s perfect.”

After allowing a sloppy goal from corner scraps in the 35th minute, PCC switched Emily Matthiesen from right back to the left wing.

“[Matthiesen] who normally is our left wing is now our right back because of our injuries. We needed more offense, so we made that switch,” said Rivas after the game.

Matthiesen was enforcing the PCC game plan, which was “to get it to Chloe Twitchell, get her inline, and then get numbers in the box for the cross. We just couldn’t get anyone on the finishing end of it,” Rivas admitted.

Twitchell was the lone threat for the Lancers, but she still sees room for improvement.

“I think I definitely could’ve played better. The ball was mostly on the other side of the field. I feel like if we had been able to switch it more, I would have been able to have more opportunities,” said Twitchell.

PCC equalized in the 64th minute after a throw in near the goal fell to the feet of Alexxis Molinar. The Lancer regained momentum after the score but couldn’t add another, splitting the points with ELAC.

Filling in for Emily Matthiesen on the left wing, Toni Dwyer made some great runs, but struggled to stay onside.

“Our timing was totally off today,” a disappointed coach Rivas said.

The draw marked PCC’s second conference game without a win this year, after losing 3-0 to Chaffey last Friday. However, coach Rivas is “not worried at all. We’re in the toughest conference in California, so we’re definitely not worried. Ties and wins help us, but losing obviously doesn’t.”

Yulissa Macias played in goal for the Lancers, while first choice goalkeeper Lilly Urumieh was still sidelined after suffering a concussion three weeks ago in a scary collision. However, the freshman did have some good news.

“I’ll be going to the doctor on Thursday and hopefully getting cleared. So hopefully I could play on Friday [at Mt. San Antonio],” said Urumieh. “I’ve just been helping [Macias] out…she’s under my wing kind of, [I’m] giving her some advice.”

Urumieh’s advice clearly helped, as Macias made an important save in the 24th minute on a screamer from outside the box.

Urumieh also had to keep her composure on the bench during the game’s turbulent finale.

“On the bench, you have to be composed, because if you’re not composed, then the players on the field won’t be composed. You’ve got to make sure that the players on the field don’t do anything stupid.”

Chloe Twitchell said that the sending off was “Really frustrating, [but] then it gets me pretty hyped and pumped just to play harder.”

The Lancers will head to Mt. San Antonio College on Friday for their third SCC North game this year.