Water polo’s reach at the Battle of the Beach

After a rough season with mixed performances resulting in a total 16 losses and seven wins, the PCC women’s water polo team ended their series of non-conference games with an undesirable finish at the two-day Battle at the Beach tournament hosted by Long Beach City College Friday and Saturday.

The team originally held high hopes for the team with their first win at the start of the tournament against Southwestern College 11-1. Unfortunately, the same could not be said as they lost the next three games against Grossmont College, Cuesta College, and Rio Hondo College consecutively.

Despite these losses, Coach Terry Stoddard commended the ways in which the team cooperated and the strategies they used to perform their best.

“We had a really good offensive production, and the team played really well together,” Stoddard said. “We were able to generate the offense we had, both off of our counter-attack and our half-court offense so both of them clicked really well for us.”

The dedication and teamwork Stoddard saw in the team faded as they played each team, first losing 10-2 to Grossmont, 8-4 to Cuesta, and finally 13-10 to Rio Hondo.

“Our defense has been really solid,” Stoddard said. “At this point we’re still holding teams down to fewer points than we ever has as a team. Last year we set the record at six goals a game and this year we’re about the same.”

Although the Lancers could have done without the losses, Stoddard expressed appreciation for exposure to different teams from different regions.

“It’s good to see people outside of our conference, that’s the reason we go to these tournaments,” Stoddard said.

PCC will play their final conference game against Rio Hondo Roadrunners Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Lancers and the Roadrunners are currently tied for fifth place in the SCC North. Whoever wins will go onto the SCC Championships as the fifth seat and the losing team will go in as the sixth seat in the tournament.

“We want to win every game, but we want to be able play our best so we can go in and face the fourth place team and have a chance to advance through the championship tournament,” Stoddard said.