Water polo sinks at first conference game

Nicole Sebergandio/Courier - Lancers Irma Sarac looks to pass to a teammate while Panthers Samantha Sanchez attempts to block at the September 14th 2016 match at Pasadena City College's Aquatic Center.

The Lancers’ water polo team started off their season with an 8-4 loss to Chaffey at home.

The team considered themselves to be the cause of this rough game. Coach Terry Stoddard acknowledged the lack of communication between the offense that threw off the entire team.

“There were some missed opportunities that the offense could have finished,” Stoddard said. “We just need them to build some more chemistry.”

Captain Irma Sarac did not see the team give it their best effort, and agreed with Stoddard’s comments on the team’s inability to work together.

“There were so many moments where the team couldn’t recognize when or where to shoot,” Sarac explains.

Stoddard highlighted the strong performance that came from the team’s defense. He praised the endurance of Clarque De Young, who made numerous steals throughout the game.

Two of their four goals were scored in the fourth quarter; all four were scored by freshman Zurisa Pulido.

“There were so many too-late moments from the team,” Pulido said. “It felt nice to have scored for the team, especially towards the end.”

Pulido, Sarac, and Stoddard agreed that this game is a learning experience and all are relieved that they can identify the strengths and weaknesses of their team.

“It’s good that these mistakes are being made in the beginning because we now have something to build on,” said Sarac. “It was great to see our team end strong, but we need to work on starting strong, then maintaining it.”

The camaraderie of the team is not defined by the game, according to Stoddard.

“I’m having fun this season so far with them, and it looks like they are too,” Stoddard says. “That just needs to be brought to the pool, but we got good team spirit.”

However, Pulido and Sarac think the spirit of this team has more potential.

“We know each other. We’ve all been practicing since last summer, but not everyone was always there,” Pulido explained. “I wasn’t even here the last game. Now that the season started, we’ll always have everyone with here, so now we can get to know each other better.”

Now that the team knows what to improve on, they plan on coming back stronger at the El Camino Tournament on Sept.16 against Santa Monica.