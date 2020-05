SHARE:

Pasadena City College Athletics department is promoting a Run PCC Virtual 5K event scheduled Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14, with the aim of raising money for its student-athletes.

Head softball coach Monica Tantlinger is spearheading the event. She even created the scripts and the content page, which can be seen or heard on all of the PCC Athletics social media pages. Tantlinger has noticed that since COVID-19, alternative opportunities for fundraising have become needed now more than ever.

“Our athletes don’t have a ton of funding for different things throughout the season such as shoes, uniforms, and equipment,” Tantlinger said. “We usually do that by working [Contemporary Services Corporation] events, which is the USC football games or we go to a TV taping, but all of that has been put on hold since COVID.”

PCC’s Dean of Kinesiology, Dyan Miller presented the idea to Tantlinger after reading an email from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

“If I recall correctly I think it was the University of West Virginia that was hosting a virtual 5k run for their athletics department,” said Miller. “In my head, I immediately thought what a great way to turn a crisis into opportunity.”

Although COVID-19 has kept many families indoors, the Athletics department is looking to engage the community with an event that can be done safely and something that they can look forward to. Participants can run, walk, crawl, or get around by their best means of travel.

The registration fees for kids and students are $30.00 and $40.00 for adults. All participants who sign-up before June 2 will receive a RUN PCC t-shirt in the mail. The t-shirts cost between $8-$10, so the Athletics department will profit at least $20 per participant. All proceeds will go to student-athletes at PCC and will be divided between all sports.

Participants are encouraged to take photos of themselves or their parties and post it with the hashtag #PCCVirtual5K or by tweeting to @PCCAthletics for an opportunity to win prizes.

The PCC Foundation will collect the fees for the Athletics department.Participants or anyone interested can visit the Run PCC Virtual 5K.