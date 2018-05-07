SHARE:

Lancers badminton advanced to the State Championship finals, after easily defeating Irvine Valley College, 15-6, Wednesday evening.

Irvine Valley attempted to bring their A-game to PCC’s Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium, however, PCC continued their tradition of domination over their opponents.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match, but the girls did a lot better than I expected. I am so proud,” said head coach Jennifer Ho.“I am a very competitive person and I have high expectations. I treat every game like a championship game, putting in 110%.”

Ho now has a record of 50 wins in her coaching career.

Asiana Pitackul dominated both of her single matches on Wednesday, assisting PCC to their wins, even with a bad elbow.

“I forgot my elbow was hurt because I wanted it so bad,” said Pitackul.

Pitackul lost the first round to her opponent, Neeyati Ajmera, but pulled a 360 to win the second round and her following singles match.

Natalie Ong played alongside teammate Amy Huang in two doubles matches, defeating Irvine Valley in both of them by a long shot with a final score of 21-6,21-12 in the first round, and 21-3, 21-8 in the final round.

“We came this far not just because of our individual skills, but because we help each other improve,” said Ong.

The undefeated Lancers will continue their campaign on May 10, in the CCCAA State Team Championship at 3 p.m. Fresno at San Diego City College.