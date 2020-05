SHARE:

New women’s soccer head coach, Terryn Soelberg becomes the first female and full-time instructor in the history of PCC’s women soccer program.

“I am very excited to be stepping into this role and I have received nothing but support and encouragement from the Lancer family,” said Soelberg.

Soelberg, 29, has worked as a coach on different levels, from clubs, high schools and colleges. For the past 5 years, she was the coach’s assistant at Santa Ana College, where the team made it to the second round of the state playoffs last season.

She also coached at Bakersfield College, University High School, and South Valley Thunder Soccer Club. She currently is the head coach for the Pateadores Soccer Club in Newport Beach, where she is in charge of three girl teams.

All the games and practices were canceled for the rest of the season due to the pandemic, which has made it a little difficult for Soelberg to know her players on the field. However, she is communicating with the soccer team through Zoom and a group chat with all the returning players.

“Our training is taking place at home,” said Soelberg. “The girls are still doing their best to prepare for what comes next.”

According to one of the players, they have been training with the workouts that former coach Francisco gave them. Soelberg assigns them additional workouts every week that are approximately 30 minutes long.

“She seems like a very nice person,” said player Alyssa Holt. “I’m excited to see what she has planned for our season coming up.”

Soelberg is still expecting the Lancers to continue to have a competitive team. Her main goal is to be able to compete in every game.

“I also envision great things for our athletes off the field,” expressed Soelberg. “I will be working to boost our numbers of scholar-athletes in our team and help our young ladies to transfer to a 4-year university.”