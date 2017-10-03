Ten-man Lancers lose last pre-season match

Michael Watkins/ Courier Kevin Deagueros Of Pasadena City College attempts to manuver past Guy Carven of Cerritos College during the Lancers 4-0 loss on the road Tuesday September 26, 2017.

What was displayed against GCC last Friday was forgotten, as the men’s soccer team were crushed 4-0 against Cerritos College this past Tuesday.

Cerritos College now (5-3-0) came into this game undefeated having tallied 18 goals (15 goals prior to this match) with 8 clean sheets, ranking them number one from the 77 community colleges.

Last year the Lancers defeated Cerritos 2-0 the first time ever since 2003 ending their 7 game winning streak in the process.

This past Tuesday’s one-sided match between the two teams started off evenly paired as both sides created chances on goal.

Cerritos would then add onto the scoresheet in the 21st minute.

However, the flow of the game would be cut short for PCC after 30 minutes. Defender Christopher Munoz, received a second yellow card after being booked minutes earlier.

At the end of the first half, with one less man PCC created five key chances to Cerritos eight. Andrew Espinoza saved three shots while the Falcons goalkeeper saved four.

The second half was a different story for PCC as Cerritos tallied two goals in 5 minutes making the score 3-0 before the hour mark.

According to PCC’s Athletic website, in the second half Cerritos accumulated 10 shots to PCC’s 2 shots. Espinoza would save three shots on target, but could not do much more against the hosts.

In the 76th minute, Cerritos would add on to the misery when a counter attack led to a foul inside the penalty area. The Lancers were fortunate not to receive another red.

“We expected it to be a competitive game, coming in they were ranked number one but we could have definitely changed that,” said co-captain Pablo Buenrostro. “All I have to say that this isn’t it, we’re coming out strong in conference with the intention of becoming conference champs and I believe we can accomplish that.”

The Southern California Conference begins Friday, September 29th where the Lancers end their strings of away matches against Chaffey College at 2 p.m.