Softball falls short in do-or-die extra innings

Despite a tremendous outing by pitcher Pica Madrid, Pasadena softball was eliminated in the first round of the CCCAA Regional Playoffs after losing an extra inning thriller on the road against fourth seeded Palomar College on Saturday.

With two runners on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, the score tied 3-3, Palomar Shortstop Lexi Williams hit a sharp line drive to left center field off of Madrid, enabling pinch runner Brooke Hanavan to stroll in easily from third base for the walkoff win.

“My pitcher put us in a position for us to succeed,” head coach Monica Tantlinger said. “We held Palomar to four runs in 10 innings today, we held them to five yesterday and this team averaged nine per game. We played and competed like a playoff caliber team.”

The Lancers, who made their first playoff appearance in 11 years, lead Palomar early in Friday and Saturday’s games with the Comets coming back in both games, scoring late runs to win the series and complete the sweep.

Pasadena was led by their ace pitcher Madrid who was able to get the Lancers out of trouble in the 7th, 8th and 9th when the Comets had the potential winning run at second base.

Madrid finished the season with a record of (12-6) and an earned run average of 2.93.

“My pitcher battled and she did a great job,” catcher Jeneve Medrano said. “Time and time again we had pressure on us and she [Madrid] used her curveball or her cutter to get us out of those situations.”

Leading offensively it was Freshman Brittany Gonzalez and Alex Howard with two key RBIs that gave the Lancers the two run lead early in the game.

“Our pitching coach had a good game plan to keep their hitters off balance,” Madrid said. “Those hits late in the game just fell through. We made major improvements this season with our sophomores helping transition this group of freshman to compete at this level. I’m sure next season they’ll continue the success that started this year.”

Pasadena finished the 2017 campaign with a record of (25-15-1) overall and (9-3) in the SCC finishing second place. Both are improvements from last season’s squad that ended the year (20-20).