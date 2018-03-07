SHARE:

Pasadena City College (PCC) Softball team had a close game before ultimately losing to Mt. San Antonio College on Thursday.

Mt. San Antonio College was in the lead the whole time, but the Lancers scored a few times during the later innings bringing the two teams neck and neck. Mt. San Antonio College was a tough opponent and Lancers ultimately lost 6-5.

Coach Monica Tantlinger was especially impressed by the pitching in Thursday’s home game.

“[The pitching] gave us an opportunity to stay in the game and compete,” said Tantlinger. “Angel Urbina and Briana Hernandez both came up in some big situations and had great at bats to drive runs in for us.”

“The whole team had a phenomenal play towards the end of the game in the 7th,” said Bri Hernandez, PCC’s Left Fielder. “We started to come back with two outs. Our dugout was loud and pumped and determined to compete. We all did our part in working to finish the game on a positive and exciting note…We did put up a great fight.”

The team was excited to be playing some familiar faces.

“Playing our rivals … was very intense from the start of the game,” said Hernandez. “In our warm-ups, we came out…pumped [and] ready for a great and tough game. It was exciting and thrilling.”

The team brought their best against Mt. San Antonio College. They are aiming to “consistently play good softball” during the rest of the season, according to Tantlinger.

“I am proud of the team for being willing to grow,” said Tantlinger. “The team has shown that they are willing to work hard and constantly rebuild themselves to accomplish their goals. They really pick each other up and it’s fun to watch.”

The games later in the week were rained out, but the team continues play on Tuesday at Los Angeles Harbor College.