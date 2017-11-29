SHARE:

Lancers men’s basketball defeated crosstown rivals the Glendale Community College Vaqueros 82-73 last Tuesday.

Receiving the ball at tip off, the Lancers traveled down the court allowing the Vaqueros to steal the ball and make several unsuccessful attempts to score. Lancers freshman guard Jordan Jones scored a three pointer within the first two minutes of the game instead.

“One of my goals for the season is to play the whole game,” Jones said. “I think I did okay, I got scored on like four times. I need to lock up defense to avoid that.”

Jones netted eleven points with 6 rebounds while teammate Joe Hampton scored an astonishing 30 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists

“I think we have a big chance to go a long way,” PCC’s head coach Michael Swanegan said. “As long as we keep people healthy and avoid injuries.”

The Vaqueros, however, were able to capitalize on the Lancers’ missed shots as they racked 16 defensive rebounds in the first half.

“It started out kind of sloppy,” Coach Swanegan said. “We had taken too many jump shots and didn’t go inside enough.”

The Lancers started to match their opponents aggression the last couple minutes and left the first half trailing by one, 34-33.

In the second half the Lancers altered their defense and forced the Vaqueros into eight turnovers and held them to 35 percent at the field goal line.

“After halftime, we made an adjustment and stopped going into our bigger guys,” coach Swanegan said. “We thought we had a height advantage.”

The Vaqueros came close to retaining a seven point lead four minutes into the second half and then tied in the last few minutes, but the Lancers took advantage of the fouls and shot 77 percent at the free throw line to cap off the game.

Catch their next game against Compton City College at the Riverside Holiday Classic on December 7th.