PCC women’s basketball 2016-17 season preview

Kristen Luna/Courier The Lancers getting ready for their game against Mt. Sac with a group chant to pump up their energy in the Hutto-Patterson Gym on Friday, February 19.

After losing in the first round of playoffs last season, the Lancers’ women’s basketball team are starting with a clean slate coming into this season. The preseason has taken its course and Lancers are now 11-2 overall, setting them up for what should be a successful season of Lancers basketball.

“We have a tradition of winning and we plan to keep that tradition and continue to win,” said head coach Joe Peron

In preparation for the upcoming season, the team has been practicing a lot of skill work to improve their technique. The team is also preparing with many quickness drills and the small details that will in the long run benefit everyone.

“Were working on the small stuff,” Peron said.

Key Additions

Coming into the new season, the team is welcoming a couple of new players. Some of these players have come a very long way from home and now are new addition to the Lancers family.

Player Position Hometown Samaiyah Abdullah Guard Oakland, CA Jelissa Puckett Guard St. Louis, MO Raquel Jones Guard Atlanta, GA Alisa Shin Center La Crescenta, CA

“The girls on the team really helped me feel like this is my home away from home,” said Puckett.

The Starters

In addition to new recruits, the team will also be having some new starters this coming season. The starters include familiar faces and some new ones.

Player Position Height Jelissa Puckett PG 5-5 Jolene Robinson SG 6 Kandace Payne SF 5-8 Ilianna Blanc PF 5-11 Kailyn Gideon C 6-3

With all of their practice and hard work, the team is very confident that they are going to do well this season.

“I’m really confident in the team and think we have the potential to go all the way” Puckett. “I believe everyone is on board and has the same mindset.”

“The team is like a family, we play well and everyone gets along with each other,” Gideon added. “ I think we have the potential this season.”

The team has their first home game at PCC on January 11, 2017 against Long Beach City College at 7 p.m.