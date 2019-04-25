SHARE:

The last swimming competition at Mount San Antonio College on Thursday was quite a success for the swim teams at PCC. Carmen Ung, the fastest swimmer on the women’s team, won three awards in all three events she participated in at the South Coast Conference (SCC) Championships, taking gold in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and although the men’s team didn’t win any events, they placed third.

The swimming and diving championships took place April 18, 19, and 20. The teams’ spirit was one of excitement, but there was also a bit of nervousness in the air.

“I competed in three individual events, and I won all three events,” said Ung. “They were the 5300 and 200 yard breaststroke, and I also got Summer of the year award. I was a little nervous for the 53 because it’s a really short event, so basically anyone can win. You can mess up so easily on a 53 but this time I felt like everything went well for once.”

The swimmer behind Carmen who received the second prize was only 100th of a second away from her. After the prelims, the difference was only .01 seconds between first and second place. However, Ung knew that she was going to win the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes, because she had a big gap between herself and the person that seeded second.

“I’m nervous and excited about State Championships next week,” said Ung. “Because in my 100 breast I arrived second in the State by .33 [seconds], and that one I’m super nervous about because I’ve got lots of high expectations from a lot of people. I don’t know. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Michael Humphrey and Harrison Tin also participated in the championships last week, and although they didn’t win, they are planning on putting in more practice to achieve the best results.

“I was going to go for the championship,” said Tin. “For the 100 and 200 breasts, but I ended up second place for both events. I didn’t do well in the 100 breasts which I have been preparing for the whole season, and I made the A-Cut for 200 breasts, and B-Cut for 100 breasts, so I can still swim both events at State, and I feel that I can do a lot better at the State Championships.”

Tin is referring to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Swimming and Diving Championships, that will take place on Thursday, May 2, at De Anza College.

Winning is not only about being gifted with the right body and genetic makeup, but it is also very much about the practice, and building up endurance, so swimmers need to constantly exercise to keep the race going at its best.

“Before the Conference, I was a little nervous, because I haven’t competed in such a big championship meet in a year,” said Humphrey. “But it was probably the best meet I’ve ever had, because I haven’t swam that fast ever in my life. I placed second in the 2 and 2.5 Individual Medley (IM), and I placed third in the 4 IM, but I know for sure next year I’m going to win all three of them. I’m excited about this next contest coming up for the State Championships, I want to place top three at all my events at Conference, and at State Championships. ”

Coach Terry Stoddard is satisfied with the results and visibly proud of his pupils.

“I felt like we met our expectations,” said Coach Stoddard. “We went in with the goal of being our best, I think that every single person on the team had the best time.”