Oxnard College denies men’s soccer a victory

Michael Watkins/ Courier Kevin Deagueros of Pasadena City College attempts a tie breaking shot while being gaurded by Conor Daly of Oxnard college during Pasadenas 2-2 tie on the road on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

PCC and Oxnard College played to an entertaining 2-2 draw that saw the Lancers dominate the 1st half, and Oxnard dominate 2nd half.

Lancers co-captain Pablo Buenrostro scored his second goal of the pre-season and the first goal of the match. His goal came off a long free kick near the midfield area that saw Alexander Hernandez center the ball inside the penalty area.

PCC was unlucky to see an arguable handball called by the referee during the 33rd minute when an Oxnard player shot the ball outside the box. A PCC defender attempted to block his shot, looking away at the same time, unawaringly leaving his hands partly over his head.

“I don’t want to blame it on the ref, but the ref did call some bad calls that gave them a penalty, giving them that first goal,” said left back Bryce Watson. “That being said, we kind of lost our heads a little bit towards the end of second half, giving them the advantage to score [the second] goal. We tried to comeback, but we could only do so much.”

The Lancers would go up 2-1 two minutes prior to the end of the 1st half from a cross into the penalty area as sluggish defending from Oxnard saw freshman Kevin Deagueros score his first goal of the season.

Oxnard College would go on to score in the 68th minute off a loose ball inside the right side of the penalty box.

“I thought we were really organized [in the] second half. I actually think the ref affected us a little bit.” said goalkeeper Andrew Espinoza. “We played a really organized game in the back. Before that, we were having some trouble defensively.”

In three games, the Lancers have tallied 6 goals, but have conceded 4 goals in the process. PCC will hope to improve their defense as the season goes on.

The Lancer’s next game will be at L.A. Mission College (1-2-2) on September 19 at 3:00 p.m.