Missed opportunities cost Women’s soccer team

Coming off a tie against East Los Angeles College (ELAC) 1-1, the Lancers looked to pick up their form against Mt. San Antonio College’s (Mt.SAC) 4-4-1. However, Mt. SAC came on top to win 1-0 in a one-sided affair.

Prior to the game, four Mt. SAC players kneeled during the anthem, in what can only be seen as a new trend.

Further along, the Lancers came out strong in the first 20 minutes of the game. The 4-4-2 formation enabled the team to pass the ball within distance from each other. Yet, their only clear opportunity in the first half came in the 10th minute.

A breakaway pass towards Chloe “Twitch” Twitchell saw her centered shot near Mt. SAC’s goalkeeper be saved.

Mt. SAC started to pick up the momentum and the game would go on to open up. More space was available for both teams, but it was the home team who would take control of the ball.

They exposed the Lancers back line, time and time again, but could not get a shot in the net.

It was a day to remember for PCC goalkeeper Maria De La Cruz, as she continually saved the Lancers from what could have been a scoring spree for Mt. SAC.

According to PCC Lancers Athletic website, Cruz went on to save 11 shots out of 12.

“I tend to hesitate a lot and I need to build more trust with the defenders,” said Cruz. “I have to not hesitate with my decisions, I either come out all the way or I have to stay in my spot.”

Alas, a goal came for Mt. SAC when a cross into the penalty area saw miscommunication occur between the Lancers centerback and an inspired Cruz. The mishap gave Pasadena-native, Kin Spencer, a chance to steal the ball and net her 3rd goal of the season.

Further into second half, Coach Reggie Rivas made a series of changes with the squad. He switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3, moving the second striker down to a left wingback and making a couple substitutes.

“They left everything they had on the field. We had plenty of chances, but couldn’t get it into the back of the net,” said Coach Rivas. “We went from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 – obviously it’s more of an attacking system – for the last 18 minutes and it changed the game. We created more chances to score, created more opportunities and excitement for everyone.”

The changes would prove to make the difference (and Cruz’s goalkeeping), however it wasn’t enough to level the score.

The Lancers will face Rio Hondo College on Tuesday and El Camino College on Friday both at 4:00 p.m.