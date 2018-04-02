SHARE:

The Lancers proved their prowess on the field Friday winning both sides of a doubleheader to extend their win streak to nine games. The wins came against Glendale City College and Golden West College at Robinson Park on a sweltering spring day.

The Lancers have won their last 4 games by mercy rule beginning with an 8-0 win against Rio Hondo on Tuesday, avenging a 7-2 loss on Feb. 27. On Friday, Angel Wintercorn and Britney Lopez each pitched shutout games. The Lancers pitching staff has not allowed a run in any of the 4 mercy-rule victories.

Angel Wintercorn set the tone in the morning game tossing 10 strikeouts in a 1-hitter against Glendale College.

“I saw that they weren’t hitting my inside pitch, so I knew I could rely on that pitch. I was mainly attacking inside,” said Wintercorn.

Lopez has pitched five innings without allowing a run in each of her last two starts.

“After seeing results and having my team back me up, that pumped me up to work harder,” said Lopez.

While the Lancers were dominant in the circle, the offense manufactured runs with 10 stolen bases in game one. Utility player Alex Howard and right fielder Leilani Montanez each robbed three bases and Briana Hernandez stole two. Howard leads the Lancers with 21 stolen bases.

“We’re number two in the state in stolen bases so we’re just trying to stay there. That’s a big part of the way I coach,” said head coach Monica Tantlinger.

Howard stood out defensively at second and third base against Golden West. The sophomore has played every position on the infield in previous games except for first and pitcher.

“She’s super athletic, the kid’s just talented so you can kinda stick her anywhere,” said Tantlinger.

Third baseman Angelica Lopez was pulled out of the game in the third inning as she is recovering from an injury but is predicted by Tantlinger to make a full recovery by Monday.

“We want to make sure she’s getting her at bats because she’s tearing it up at the plate, she hit a home run yesterday, 2-2 today,” said Tantlinger.

The Lancers obtained their consecutive wins against Glendale and Golden West with confidence and without resistance. Wintercorn’s three strikeouts in the first inning of game one set the pace for the back-to-back shutouts. Game two was a hitting clinic by the Lancers, who built a 10 run lead by the end of the third.

The Lancers next game is against conference leader Mt. SAC on Tuesday, the last meeting between the two teams was a one run game, after the Lancers rally came up short in the seventh. However, with her team playing its best softball of the year, Tantlinger has high hopes for the rematch in Walnut at 5 p.m.

“Honestly we’ve been focused on playing good softball and I think that if we go in there and we play the way we were playing we’re gonna give them a run for their money for sure.” Tantlinger stated.

Sports Editor Robert Hollar contributed to this report.