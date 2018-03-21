SHARE:

PCC’s Men’s Swim Team may be on the road to its first dual season title in history, after winning over Mt. San Antonio and Rio Hondo this past Friday, giving them a 4-0 record in the South Coast Conference.

The Lancers have never won the dual season title, despite having been a member of the South Coast Conference since 1987. Coach Stoddard is in his 19th season of coaching PCC, and maybe this is the year he will bring Men’s Swim Team to their first title.

Coach Stoddard has been close to winning the dual season title multiple times during his coaching tenure.

During Friday’s competitions at Rio Hondo, PCC won 11 of the 14 men’s swim events.

“I thought it was a great performance on our team, we all stepped up, we definitively fought to the last stroke,” said Samuel Jo “Each of us definitely achieved our goals.”

PCC won with a small margin against Mt. SAC, 143-132, and won with a larger margin of 183-82 against Rio Hondo.

“One thing that separates this year’s team from many others…is that this year’s team is back with a lot of passion,” said Coach Stoddard “Last year we finished third in the conference”

“They didn’t want last year to happen again, you can just see the spirit raise. There was a will to win, they swam with pride,” continued coach Stoddard

Going into Friday’s event PCC, Mt. SAC and Rio Hondo both had a 2-0 record.

Sydney Odent, Samuel Jo, and Ryan Wang were all triple winners in their respective individual swim events.

Odent was able to win in three different events during Friday’s competition. Odent won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:02.95. He then went on to also win the 500m freestyle with a time of 4:49.29 and the 1,000m freestyle with a time of 10:04.15.

Jo’s three victories for PCC was in the 200-yard freestyle, 100m backstroke, and 200m backstroke events. Jo won the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:48 time and the 100m backstroke with a time of 53.23. In addition, he won the 200 backstroke event with a time of 1:56.87.

“We didn’t have any divers like Mt. SAC had. We all had to push our swims, and we all got in first, or we came in second, ” said Jo.

Wang won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.69. He then went on to also win the 200m breaststroke event with a time of 2:11.06, and the 200m individual medley with a time of 1:56.89.

The final PCC individual win was brought home by Jayson Wilia, who won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.82.

PCC Men’s swim team was also able to take home one 200-yard medley relay victory with a time of 1:40.95. The swimmers competing in the medley were Odent, Jo, Wang, and Wilia.

“They are doing so well, compared to last year, the team is so strong,” said Melissa Cienega who is a swimmer for the PCC women’s team. “They have really strong swimmers and they have really strong relays.”

PCC will be back competing against Chaffey in a dual meet on Friday, March 23. The swim event will be at PCC’s Aquatic Center and will start at 12:30 p.m.