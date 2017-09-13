Men’s soccer team off to an unbeaten streak

The Lancers visited an in-form Antelope Valley team (2-0) searching for a win after drawing their last match. PCC got the job done in style, scoring two second half goals and blanking their opponent with 4 key saves from goalkeeper Andrew Espinoza.

The first goal came in the 48th minute when Yader Rodriguez netted a goal from 18 yards out, eluding AVC’s keeper in the process.

Rodriguez now has 2 goals in 3 games.

Satchel Robinson then made a Marcelo-esque run up the field with pace and control of the ball, sending a perfect cross to David Vasquez-Pena for PCC’s second of the evening.

AVC defender Matthew Fletes admitted “we were timid against them” and that “we gave them too much respect.”

On the other hand, PCC’s defensive back four were on top by responding every time AVC attacked and freshman goalkeeper Espinoza was vital, getting his first clean sheet of the season.

The Lancers head back on the road to face 2015 CCCAA Champions Oxnard College, a very high pressing team that eliminated PCC in the third round of playoffs 4-1. According to PCC’s athletic website, in last year’s playoff game, PCC finished the first half 3-1. No miracle was made and all hope was lost, as OCC added another 10 minutes before the final whistle.

“In their last encounter we realized their midfield was very strong,” said co-captain Pablo Buenrostro. “They are very dynamic and always interchanging positions so we have been preparing on how to shut them down by the way we defend as unit and by forcing them wide.”

This friendly fixture is anticipated to become more than a preseason match where the Lancers will look to redeem themselves from last years elimination and add onto their unbeaten (2-0-1) run away.