After a loss against LA Harbor earlier in the week, the men’s soccer team ended their three game losing streak with a 4-3 road win against Long Beach Friday night.

“We played well in the first and second half of the game. We could have put up more points but we were unable to finish plays,” said Head Coach Gerry Mora. “A couple of mistakes by our defense were made but our offense made up for those mistakes by scoring.”

The Lancers got off to a good start as forward Ernesto Angulo scored the first goal 12 minutes into the game against Long Beach. After the goal the Lancers began to lose control of the ball for most of the first half. Then, following three failed shots by the Lancers, the score was 1-1 at the end of the half.

“We started off good on both sides of the field. A silly mistake by one of our defenders being in the wrong spot, allowed Long Beach to tie the game up,” said team captain Edson Pulido

As the second half began, PCC put in subs as the first half ended a little shaky for them. Forward Asher Smith quickly gave the Lancers a 2-1 lead at minute 48:16. Another mistake, this time by the Lancers’ goalie, caused the Viking’s to quickly tie things up as their forward Gustavo Cervantes hit a header in the goal. PCC started to get control of the game as Midfielders Mario Urbina and Emmanuel Becerra both scored, giving the lancers a 4-2 lead with 20 minutes left in the game.

The Lancers began bringing in more subs as they felt they had the game in the bag. As the subs came in they played very well. However, the Lancers once again gave up a point, as another defender made another silly mistake, causing the Viking’s to score in the last minutes of the game.

“Overall we played well, we can’t allow those silly mistakes to occur,” said Pulido. “We have to work harder this week in practice to avoid mistakes like those because our next two opponents are good teams.”

The Lancers hope to bring their offensive success and leave the mistakes behind them as they prepare to go on the road to play Compton Tuesday at 4 p.m.