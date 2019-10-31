SHARE:

Despite being knocked out of contention for the South Coast Conference playoffs, the Lancers played their highest scoring game in sixteen years against Imperial Valley on Thursday, beating them 7-0 and continuing their season.

On Tuesday, The Lancers played their only conference game of the week against Compton where they ended in a 0-0 tie. Following this game, the Lancers’ rankings dropped a whopping four places down to seventh ending their playoff hopes with a record of 1-3-1.

“We haven’t had the best season but this game was definitely a plus,” stated forward Asher Smith. “They were slipping and we took advantage of that.”

The Lancers started off against Imperial Valley in bombastic fashion scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes.

Imperial Valley’s abysmally small roster and lack of taking out players played to their detriment. Meanwhile, the Lancers took the opportunity to attempt a monstrous fifty-seven shots on goal compared to Imperial Valley’s four.

“We just pushed forward from the fact we won’t make the playoffs,” stated midfielder Emmanuel Becerra. “I think you can see it paid off.”

Forward Andres Velasquez scored two goals during Thursday’s game making him the highest scorer. This accomplishment also contributes to Velasquez’s overall scoring record this season of six, making him the highest scorer on the team as well.

“There could have been more goals but at least they blew them out,” stated fan Ronaldo Rivas.

The Lancers have two conference games left with their next one being at home on Friday, Nov. 1 against Cerritos College.