Lancers volleyball defeat rivals after a rough start to season

The Lancers women’s volleyball team defeated cross-town rivals the Vaqueros Friday night 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-20). After missing the playoffs last season, and a 1-3 start this year, the dominant victory showed that the Lancers are capable of becoming a winning team this season.

“Every gym we walk into, we want to make that our gym,” head coach Mike Terrill said.

Friday’s win marked the second consecutive victory for Terrill’s group, who seemed determined to build a winning identity for themselves.

“We hope that every one of our teams leaves a footprint, leaves a mark in the sand, and is successful,” Tony Barbone, PCC’s Athletic Director, proclaimed wednesday.

Success started early, as the Lancers jumped into an 8-2 lead in the first set, forcing a GCC timeout. By the second time out Lancers led 15-5 on route to a 25-12 set win.

PCC opened the second set on another quick 9-1 run. GCC slowed the damage only briefly, with a few strong kills and a mishandled pass by the Lancers.

After rebounding with another scoring streak PCC won the set on a powerful strike by Vanessa Lopez, who led the team in kills despite being tied for the shortest outside hitter on either team.

The kill turned the crowd’s disinterested chatter into stunned silence, eventually broken by whimpers of “did you see that?” and “just when we had some momentum.”

Two of the most noticeable footprints on the game were left by freshman middle blocker Danielle Johnson and libero Grace Crawford (game-high 13 digs). Johnson led the team with 6 blocks, which at times left the Vaqueros wanting for opportunities to serve the ball.

While not the hardest hit, Crawford’s serves were well-placed, often causing the Vaqueros to scramble out of position, but her greatest impact throughout the match came in the form of her passing.

“She’s been our best passer in the practice gym,” Terrill said of Crawford after the game. “Dani is a different middle for us because she can [score kills from] behind the setter [while jumping] off of one foot, so she’s pretty dynamic in that sense.”

Alexis Rodriguez tallied a kill and a block early in the third set, helping GCC obtain their only lead (4-3). Regardless, led by Paige Clingaman and returning setter Emily Leung, PCC ran away with the match.

“She demands a lot, and that’s kind of cool to see,” Albert Ahedo, assistant Coach, stated of Lueng before the match.

PCC will play next Friday at 6:30pm when they take on Grossmont college to open the 32nd San Diego Mesa Invitational .