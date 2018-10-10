SHARE:

After a loss against Mount San Antonio earlier in the week, the men’s soccer team slipped further away Friday night after losing to Rio Hondo 4-3 in the second half.

“A couple mistakes led to a goal, we kind of lost control and things got a little disorganized in the field,” said team captain Romio Sislian. “It was something we could have fixed, but soccer is very emotional, and our guys got very emotional. We’re going to comeback on Monday, train hard, regroup and think forward with positive energy and hopefully the next game we come up with a win.”

The Lancers had possession of the ball for most of the first half with the first goal being scored before half time, and the other two goals scored at the start of the second half. The rest of the game was spoiled by 3 yellow cards caused by emotional comments and some physical altercations between players.

Lancer’s forward Anthony Jimenez scored the first goal at minute 28:59 with a short-range blast into the roadrunners goal ending the first half of the game with the Lancers on top.

At the start of the next half, RHC pushed forward and scored their first goal against the Lancers. PCC was quick to respond with forward Edwin De Jesus scoring two more goals putting the score 3-1 in favor of PCC.

“At the end, we let our emotions take over the game and we didn’t play like we played the first half,” said goalkeeper Steven Sandoval. “We played very [well] the first half touching, we came out the back and scored.”

In minute 78 of the game RHC tied the game with a shot into PCC’s goal by Humberto Mendez Rojas, putting pressure on PCC in the last 12 minutes of the second half.

The winning goal for RHC came at minute 81 when PCC’s defender Christopher Munoz was called for a foul in the box. The penalty gave RHC a penalty, and they were able to capitalize on the situation and scored the go ahead goal.

The Lancers ended up with 2 yellow cards and RHC with one ranging from pushing other players to a penalty kick against PCC.

“One mistake after another it just kind of snowed balled in, they are young guys and they need to understand that once a mistake happens they need to bounce back,” said assistant coach Art Alvarado. “They need to motivate players and just kind of shake it off, we needed to play like we played the first half, but it didn’t happen. We need to comeback Monday and start fresh from there.”

The Lancers play their next game against Long Beach Community College at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday at 4pm.