Pasadena City College women’s volleyball team were able to get revenge for their loss to Mt.San Antonio two weeks ago by beating them this past Saturday in a SoCal Regional Playoff Play-In Round match.

PCC was led by middle blocker Danielle Johnson who served a season-high six aces to go along with her five block assists. In total, PCC made nine blocks for points and had 11 team aces.

“Going into the game we knew we had a big chance let our middles shine in this game,” said head coach Mike Terrill. “We gave them the opportunity and our players took that opportunity and helped us to win this game.”

PCC actually trailed in the opening set 7-2 but were finally able to pull ahead 19-18 after an ace by outside hitter Leslie Rivera.

“I felt really confident coming in to this game,” said Rivera. “ I knew we would beat them since I felt they got lucky last time.”

After trailing for most of the first set, the second was a different story as the Lancers completely dominated taking a 12-3 lead and from there never looked back.

For set three, Mt. SAC played their best set, but PCC was able to take overcome this and eventually took the led at 20-19. The Mounties were able to tie it at 22-22 but PCC was able to score consecutive points to take a commanding 24-22 lead. Then at 24-23, PCC was able to secure match point on a block by Johnson and Camille Ferguson.

Another important piece for PCC was setter Tehya Topalian. Topalian was able to set the tone offensively finishing the game with 23 set assists.

“I’m just so happy we were able to get this win and even more happy that we get to play another game,” said Topalian about defeating MT.SAC.

PCC will now look to keep their season alive once again when they play the region’s top seed Irvine Valley College on Tuesday, Nov. 20 in Irvine.