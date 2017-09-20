Men’s soccer suffers first defeat

Michael Watkins/ Courier Yader Rodriguez (right) of Pasadena City College dribbles around Ricardo Alas (left) during the Lancers 3-1 loss on the road at LA Mission College on Tuesday September 19, 2017.

After three unbeaten games, the men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the pre-season against L.A. Mission College 3-1.



From the start of the match PCC looked to score, but far too often the players were giving up possession in the final third.



A counter-attack for LA Mission in the 12th minute prompted a one versus one situation with their forward Javier Moran and PCC goalkeeper Andrew Espinoza, in what seemed as a breakaway save from Espinoza. Frustration ruled the Lancers after the ref questionably signaled a penalty in favor of LAMC.

LA Mission would go on to convert the penalty in the 12th minute. With the recent use of VAR in soccer, it would have been of good use in this match.

However, eight minutes later, LA Mission made it 2-0 from a loose ball inside the penalty area. The goal came off a set piece from 30 yards out that wasn’t cleared properly by PCC defenders on time.

“I think we started playing inaccurate after they scored the second goal and when they scored the third goal we just gave up, said midfielder Bryant Sanchez. “It was lack of effort.”

The Lancers kept playing a high press game, cutting the deficit in the 32nd minute. A long through pass from Yader Rodriguez gave Anthony Jimenez the opportunity to move past the Eagles centerbacks, lobbing his shot over the goalkeeper.

In the 49th minute, LA Mission College capitalized on an error from Lancers centerback Christopher Munoz, who misjudged a pass back to the goalkeeper that was intercepted by Moran to give the home team a 3-1 lead and a hat-trick for the forward.

According to PCC’s Athletics page, PCC had 23 shots while LA Mission had 16 shots, highlighting the Lancers missed opportunities.

Here’s three in one: via officialhrndz

The play shows a set piece where three chances occurred in a matter of seconds. One chance was blocked by Eagles goalkeeper. The rebound landed right on a PCC player and tried dribbling past the keeper, releasing a shot at the same time, only for the shot to hit the post. As another loose ball landed on another PCC player, but his shot would go past the second post-out of bounds.

“We didn’t perform on our best today. I think we needed to go in harder and finish the opportunities that we had so we can get an advantage,” said Jimenez. “We learn from games like this. [We’ve] got to practice to come better and harder next game.”

The Lancers now have a goal difference of zero.

PCC visits neighbors Glendale Community College (1-4-2) this Friday at 7:00 p.m.