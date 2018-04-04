SHARE:

The Lancers’ 9-game win streak was snapped Tuesday by Mt. San Antonio College (Mt.SAC), the conference leader and one of the top ranked teams in the state.

“The pitcher overpowered us and struck out 10 of our hitters,” says coach Monica Tantlinger.

Mounties starter Erica Tiscareno has the best ERA in the conference (1.25) according to CCCAA.com. She pitched a complete game on Tuesday while allowing only 3 hits.

Tiscareno’s ERA is also the 7th best in the state.

While the Lancer’s offense struggled to overcome Tiscareno, the defense held strong by keeping the Mounties scoreless through the first three innings.

Lancer’s starter Angel Wintercorn gave up her 6th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning and Mt. SAC would keep the lead eventually winning 5-1.

Even with the loss PCC is still playing some of their best softball of the season having won 10 of their last 12 games. After going 7-11 in her last three games Angelica Lopez was named the SFCA player of the week.

PCC is second in the conference with one month to go in the 2018 campaign.

“We still feel good going into the remaining games,” says coach Monica Tantlinger “We are looking to bounce back tomorrow against LA Harbor and carry it into the weekend.”

The game against Los Angeles Harbor is scheduled this Thursday at 2:30 p.m.