Lancers still perfect at home with win over ECC-Compton

The Lancers’ men’s soccer team are now 2-1-1 in conference play after defeating El-Camino Compton Center’s team 3-1 on Friday at home.

The frustration from ECC-Compton (2-1-1) was made evident when a player from the other team intentionally struck the ball at Lancers’ midfielder, Manuel Chavez’s back, right after he beat the goalkeeper in a penalty kick duel to seal the game, 3-1 in the 80th minute. Surprisingly, Chavez was instead yellow carded for provoking an argument.

“They were making fun of my hair during my penalty and the goalkeeper was cursing at me in spanish,” Chavez joked.

Chavez was involved in all three goals, scoring two and assisting one off of a free kick. Defender, Jesus “Chewy” Garcia, delivered a crucial header near the right post in a set piece, delivered by a well placed pass outside the box by Chavez.

“We have a really good team that bond well together and have good chemistry,” Garcia said.

Things got too comfortable for the Lancers after Chavez scored the first goal in the second minute.

Head Coach Henry Cabral was clairvoyant on calling an incoming goal, yelling at his defense and midfield from the bench to step up.

The sleeping defense of the Lancers let the opposing team slip through in a quick counter attack in the 4th minute.

“They seemed like they were asleep today, being really passive, so I had to make sure that they kept on communicating and started talking more” Cabral said

Both teams were at one goal a piece in the first half, but 25 minutes into the second half for the Lancers to finally took the lead, thanks to Garcia. Garcia has scored 4 goals in the past 5 games.

“I’ve been pushing up lately ’cause Manny [Chavez] knows where to find me,” Garcia said

El-Camino Compton Soccer was held down to a total of 5 shots, 3 on target, while Pasadena had 12 shots, 4 on target.

“We probably have the strongest midfield in the conference, they communicate well together,” Cabral said.

The Lancers will play an away game at El Camino College (0-3-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.