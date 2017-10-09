Lancers score 58 unanswered, demolish West LA

Michael Watkins/ Courier Yusef Muhammad of Pasadena City College sprints past a diving John Riggs of West LA during the Lancers 58-22 home win against the Wildcats on Saturday October 7, 2017.

For the first time since 2010, PCC football has put together a 3 game winning streak, according to the PCC athletic website. The Lancers defeated West LA 58-22 Saturday night. The tally for the Lancers broke the record for most points scored at Robinson Stadium since opening in 1999.

Things started off shaky for Pasadena when opposing quarterback Markell White threw a touchdown to put West LA ahead 14-0 with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter.

After a 75 yard kickoff return from Yusef Muhammad, quarterback Mario Bobadilla connected with Kyle Torres for the Lancers first touchdown. After both teams exchanged three-and-outs, the Lancers would not look back, scoring touchdowns on six consecutive drives.

The offensive explosion would put the Lancers up 58-14, icing the game before halftime.

“We came out a bit slow in the beginning, but our [assistant] coaches came up with a great game plan,” said head coach Steven Mojarro after the game.

The Lancers were on another level physically, pushing West LA around on every play. The new style of play for the Lancers undoubtedly did lead to success, but coach Mojarro wasn’t completely happy.

“We have to clean it up. We stressed this whole week that we didn’t want to continue getting penalties. We’re playing hard, but we want to clean that up, so that’s gonna be an emphasis this coming week [in practice].”

Running back Amad Andrews thrived in the physical nature of the game, rushing for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns. The West LA defense had no answer for Andrews, who averaged nearly 12 yards per carry.

“I just felt like we needed to step it up and play better,” said Andrews post-game.

While Andrews may not have been emotional, the same could not be said about his teammates. The physical nature of the game allowed it to get heated quickly. The two teams split 9 personal fouls, including two taunting penalties after scores.

The two teams did not exchange handshakes after the game.

The dominant win for PCC takes them to 2-0 this season in American Metro League games. The Lancers are currently tied with Santa Ana for first place. After starting 0-3 this year, “we’ve got a lot of momentum, and we should keep progressing,” said Andrews.

Coach Mojarro credits the turnaround to the Lancers’ dedication to the game.

“The kids are playing for each other. They really love each other. They just work so hard. Our bye week is supposed to be this week but they are already going to be watching film on Glendale…they’re football-a-holics.”

The Lancers won’t be playing this week, but will return October 21st to play rivals Glendale Community College. Coach Mojarro has admitted he is looking forward to the clash.

“Glendale embarrassed us last year, so we only are focussing on one game on our season. I know it sounds cliche, but they’re a tough team. We can’t take them lightly, no matter what their record is. Their bruising style is going to be tough.”