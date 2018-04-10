SHARE:

The Lancers hosted an invitational for the best teams in Southern California and placed 5th overall out of 15 women’s teams and 13 men’s teams as competition heats up before the South Coast Conference (SCC) Swimming Championships.

“I know for a fact that everyone is just going in there, racing hard, and doing their best overall,” freshman Sevada Avanessian said. “Everyone is doing great.”

Avanessian’s comments were supported by the individual rankings.

Melissa Cienega placed first in the 500 yard free with a time of 5:12.03, and won second in the 200 Yard Free with a time of 1:57.45.

Samuel Jo placed first in the 200 yard backstroke at 1:54.07. Jo placed third in the 100 yard back in 52.2, and fourth in the 200 Yard Free at 1:45.05.

Jocelyn Jo placed third in the 400 yard individual medley (IM) in 4:54.80. She placed fourth in both the 200 yard IM and 100 Breast, with times of 2:16.30 and 1:09.48, respectively.

Roman Rostomyan placed third in both the 500 yard free and 200 yard free with times of 4:50.45 and 1:57.38, respectively.

“Both men and women are doing extremely well,” sophomore Samuel Jo said. “I definitely think our work ethic is very high and our team is very tight-knight so we’re able to boost each other up. Our morale is high.”

For the first time in PCC history, Men’s Swim won the conference duel season title for the South Coast Conference after the team completed a perfect 7-0 conference season. The Women’s team has a similarly excellent 7-1 conference record this year. Eyes are on Men’s Swim winning the SCC for the first time ever and breaking the four-year streak Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) has had on that title.

That mentality translated to results for PCC, particularly in relay events.

Women’s Swim won 4th in the 200 yard freestyle relay with sophomores Melissa Cienega, Sharon Perez, Jocelyn Jo, and Dain Kim with a time of 1:46.22. PCC also won 4th in the 800 yard freestyle relay with Perez, Cienega, Jo, and sophomore Lindsay Jensen combining for a time of 8:41.98.

“I feel like it’s a lot of individual will,” sophomore Erica Sanchez said. “I think that’s one of the things [head coach Terry Stoddard] looks for aside from skills and how disciplined you are. . .he really takes [swim] seriously.

PCC Men’s Swim placed 3rd in the Men’s 800 yard freestyle relay with a time of 7:20.23, swam by freshman Roman Rostomyan, Jo, Wilia, and sophomore Sydney Odent.

“We have a really strong team this year,” sophomore Jayson Wilia said. “We’re hoping to win at conference.”

The next meet for the Lancers is the SSC Swimming Championships on April 19-21 at Mt. SAC in Walnut, CA.