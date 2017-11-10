SHARE:

Lancers’ volleyball were crowned SCC North title after defeating second place Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) Wednesday night in an electrifying four set match (24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22) and are now locked in for playoffs.

250 people filled the Hutto Patterson gym to watch the Lancers face off against the Mounties for the second time. The last time both teams met, the Lancers left them with a bitter taste.

“We got first place out of the 5 teams in our conference, we won our conference so it’s a big win for us. We attacked really well, and our girls just outworked [them] I thought,” said head coach Mike Terrill.

The game started off at a high pace. A kill by Kendall Schmedes gave the Lancers their first point followed by another from outside hitter Vanessa Lopez. Although the Lancers had the lead, Mt. SAC rallied to extend the set and won by just two points.

Though the Lancers did not appear to be dismayed and regrouped in the second set. However, Mt. SAC continued their momentum and responded to every attack. The Lancers didn’t have an answer which resulted in a timeout by coach Terrill. As they emerged out of that time out with a different strategy, they were able to recover and tied the match 1-1.

“We faced a lot of adversity this season, but we are working hard in the gym 5 days a week. Everything matters, it’s a good feeling,” said middle blocker Lania Potter.

The third and fourth set was a battle to the finish but thanks to their defense they were able to cap the match at the fourth. On that defense were libero Kelsey Sarreal with a total of 22 digs and setter Emily Leung with 51 assists.

Opposite and outside hitters Paige Clingaman and Lopez also gave a memorable performance as they registered 32 kills combined.

After the game Rachel Johnson happy with glee, said “this means so much because we worked so hard this season, since the beginning of Summer. We [stuck] together.”

The Lancers last home game is against Chaffey College tonight at 7:30 p.m..