Lancers lose big in road finale

It was a terrible loss for PCC in their last away game at ELAC, as they walked away from a 63-17 defeat, making that their fifth and final loss away from home. They got ran out of town by the Huskies and go into next week’s homecoming game 4-5.

The game started out rough as the Lancers allowed East Los Angeles to score three touchdowns in less than seven minutes, giving them a huge lead of 42-0 as they entered halftime. The third quarter was where the Lancers started to make some moves on the field. When everyone was down and thought this game would be a blowout, running back James Shaw stepped up with a 66-yard run and kicker Enrique Lozano made a 20-yard field goal. The Lancers headed to the fourth quarter down 42-3.

“The first thing we knew going into the game is they have 38 sophomores and we have six sophomores so we’re a very young football team and we knew we were up against a team that was faster, bigger, and a little better,” head coach Tom Maher said. “We had a plan to beat up on the defense that they run so they stopped running that defense and did a great job and made explosive plays all over the field. We had no answer for that.”

One takeaway from the loss was that the Lancers finished well. While ELAC made some big plays, they weren’t able to just move the ball at will because the Lancers were able to slow down the game and didn’t leave without giving up a fight.

“We’re inconsistent with a defense, we have to click as a team if we want to do better for next week’s game,” linebacker Matt Terlizzi said. “The thing that got us going in halftime was Kendall Jefferson’s speech in the locker room. He motivated us all to not quit and play to our ability and good things will happen, and good things did happen.”

In the fourth quarter, the team stepped it up and scored two touchdowns before the game ended. Shaw broke off a 38-yard touchdown run, their first touchdown of the night. Then, in the final minute of the game, Terlizzi returned a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown, concluding the score at 63-17.

“In the second half, we let our pride take over, we got tired of being embarrassed at ELAC. I get this was their conference game to win a ring and all that so we didn’t want to be the team that got blown out so it was the pride of not trying to go home. It’s a long ride back to Pasadena getting blown out by 70 points,” Shaw said.

Although PCC lost by 46 points, they proved they could run the ball against a talented defense. Next week is the Lancers homecoming game against Santa Ana and the team’s season finale at Robinson Stadium.