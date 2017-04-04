Lancers baseball now in hunt for division title

Erick Lemus/Courier Shane Ogata of PCC slides into home during the Pasadena City College baseball game vs Chaffey College at Robinson Field on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

The surging Pasadena baseball team won their 16th game of the season Thursday afternoon and remain tied for first place in the SCC North division race as the Lancers completed the season sweep at LA Harbor College, beating them on their own turf.

By winning four out of the last five games, and with nine conference games remaining, Pasadena looks to keep the momentum going to win the North Division title.

In the 16-5 triumph over Harbor College, the Lancers pounded the Seahawks pitching, collecting 17 hits.

Lancers were lead by second baseman Andres Kim who went four for five, batted in four runs and got the scoring barrage started in the third inning with a towering two-run home run over the left field fence.

“[LA Harbor] came out swinging today,” Kim said. “It took us a few innings but slowly we were able to match their intensity. I was seeing the ball really well and our whole lineup was extremely productive at the plate today.”

Pitcher Matthew McElligott, who came in relief in the fifth and pitched two effective innings, was credited the win. Relief pitcher Nick Esparza closed out the game and dominated Harbor in his three innings of work, retiring the first six batters he faced.

“We tried to stay relaxed today,” left fielder Jared Esquivel said. “ The field was a little weird today, a lot of bad hops, plus the wind changing directions made it a little difficult, but our defensive alignments and adjustments helped out, plus our pitchers did a great job today.”

The turning point in the game was in the 5th inning when Pasadena batted around the lineup, bringing 12 hitters to the plate and scoring eight runs.

“We’re playing good baseball right now,” right fielder Shane Ogata said. “We keep it simple. Today I was just looking a fastball and go the other way with it. We all put the ball in play today and made them work.”

The Lancers are back on the road Tuesday as they’re set to begin a pivotal three-game series against Rio Hondo College. With the Road Runners trailing Pasadena by only one game in the division standings, the Lancers need to win the series. The game starts at 2:30 p.m.