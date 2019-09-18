SHARE:

On Saturday the Lancers proved that they’re a new and improved team while going up against Glendale Community College by gaining over 500 total yards on offense and the defense continuing their dominance, in a 35-7 victory.

After a slow and scoreless first quarter, the Lancers defense forced the only turnover of the game with a fumble, which gave PCC the momentum they needed for the rest of the night.

Following the turnover, the Lancers defense only allowed one touchdown and managed to sack the quarterback five times for the rest of the game. The offense, scored five times with four of those touchdowns coming from left-handed freshman quarterback sensation, Edward Norton, who completely took over the game with huge plays for the lancers. Norton’s 68 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ahmad Lipscomb, helped show off his deep ball accuracy and strength.

Last week, PCC’s defense stole the show against Desert College and now this week, not only did they continue to wreak havoc throughout the game, but the offense exploded for 35 points and 545 total yardage.

Outside Linebacker Hector Palacios had another big game with 6 total tackles (three for a loss) and 2 more sacks- making him the team leader with 5.5 sacks for the year already. Palacios has very high expectations for himself and believes he can keep this pace up all season long.

“I see myself getting about 2-4 sacks a game for the rest of the season for sure,” said Palacios.

Safety Andy Reyes, after getting high praise from Palacios last week, had 8 total tackles and a pass break up. Reyes, the sophomore out of Burbank is confident the team is starting to not only get better on defense, but offensively as well. He was especially impressed with his quarterbacks performance and leadership abilities.

“We needed someone on the offense to step up and take charge,” said Reyes.

Norton, who had a huge night, made 4 completions for 144 yards, 1 passing touchdown, 3 rushing touchdowns, and 112 rushing yards-showing his full, dual threat capabilities.

The Lancers will face their toughest task of the season when they face Saddleback College, who is currently ranked #6 in the nation by JCGridiron, Saturday Sept. 21 at 6 p.m here at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena.