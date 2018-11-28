SHARE:

Being the only sports team at Pasadena City College (PCC) to make it to the South Coast Conference (SCC) North Division Playoffs, the Lancers were fully prepared, however, going up against the number one ranked team in the state proved to be harder than expected.

The Lasers’ title remains intact, having only lost one match in the last two seasons, after beaming victory away from the Lancers in a three set match ( 25-27, 22-25, 18-25) Tuesday night at Irvine Valley College.

PCC did not go quietly into defeat, they went out kicking and screaming. Team captain and freshman outside hitter, Leslie Rivera, led her team in attacking with 30 total attacks, 7 kills, and 9 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist/libero Pamela Galvan anchored defense with 21 digs, freshman opposite/middle blocker Abby Martin had 26 total attacks, and sophomore setter Tehya Topalian contributed with 12 assist and 7 digs.

The Lancers were up during the first set 18-13 then again with 21-17 before getting stuck in rotation allowing the Lasers to score 7 points in a row.

Coming out strong in the second set had the Lancers up 5-1 with a really tight set up and Irvine pulling away slightly until the points got into the 20’s.

“The third set, we just weren’t clicking on offense very well,” head coach Mike Terrill said. “The other team got into the match and got more comfortable and were competing at a higher level than they were the first two sets and so they were just too much for us to keep up with at that point.”

The Lancers are still two-time SCC North Division champions and although eliminated, showed Irvine that it is not easy to take out a 16th seed team. Head coach Terrill is 2-2 heading into the off-season and extremely optimistic of the 9 returning players.

“We did a really good job and played really good defense, [Irvine] was just a little bit better in the end,” Terrill said.

The Lancers now head into their off-season for Winter training. New players will join the team for the six-week summer session in June 2019.