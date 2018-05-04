SHARE:

In the final game of the regular season last weekend, the Lancers failed to maintain a two-run lead in the final inning allowing Moorpark to hand them a crushing 6-5 defeat; regardless, the Lancers finished the season in second place in the SCC North, good enough for a spot in the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

12th seeded PCC will be facing Santiago Canyon this Friday in a three game series to determine who will advance into round two of the playoffs. The Lancers finished the regular season ranked higher than local community colleges like East Los Angeles Community College and Glendale Community College.

Their competition for this weekend, Santiago Canyon, finished third in their Orange Empire Conference. Last time the two teams played each other was in 2010 and the Lancers lost 5-0.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning last weekend, forcing PCC to fight from behind. . The Lancers struggled offensively until they scored four runs in the sixth inning.

Left fielder, Briana Hernandez was the first to score a run. She scored on a single by first baseman, Amanda Flores, who developed a reputation for clutch hitting with three walk-offs over the course of the season. .

Third Basemen, Angelica Lopez, scored an unearned second run. Alex Howard scored on an error by the Raider’s first basemen, Haley Hersey. Finally, Amanda Flores, who initiated the rally with her RBI single, came all the way around to score a third unearned run in the sixth.

PCC kept the rally going in the seventh starting with a Lopez RBI double , to left center that brought Hernandez home. With a two-run lead, the Lancers looked poised to win their final match heading into the playoffs.

Moorpark, however, proved that two can play the rally game. The Raiders jumped on pitcher Angel Wintercorn, with three runs in the in the bottom of the seventh, walking off with a dramatic 6-5 win.

The Lancers will also be on the road this weekend, meaning they will have to effectively defend leads in the bottom of the seventh twice if they are to win the three game series.

Game one of playoffs will be Saturday May 4 , at Santiago Canyon, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The second game will take place May 5, also at Santiago Canyon, scheduled to begin at noon. If necessary, the third game will also be at Santiago Canyon on May 5, immediately following game two.