Lancers continue winning streak with first conference win

Taylor Gonzales/Courier The PCC Lancers have a group huddle before their match against Rio Hondo on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

The Lancers volleyball extended their winning streak after defeating Rio Hondo College (RHC) in four sets (26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20) during their first SCC match of the season.

Rio Hondo’s libero gained momentum for her team at the start of the first set but the Lancers soon rallied when outside hitter Kendall Schmedes pounded kills.

“My team helped me stay strong throughout the game,” said Schmedes, who proved to have great focus and determination in the entirety of the game.

There was an immense effort from both teams as the scores continued to be neck-to-neck but the Lancers fought through and won the first set 26-24.

The Lancers beamed with confidence on the floor at the start of the second set. Outside hitter Rachel Johnson came back strong as she made clean passes for the team.

“Coming into the second set, I got out of my head,” said Johnson. “I started having fun and played along with the rest of my teammates.”

Both the Lancers and Roadrunners kept the energy going by maintaining great passes back and forth. Lancers’ setter Emily Leung dove for the ball anytime the opportunity presented itself to put the team in scoring position. She later was hit along her arm but continued to play despite the minor injury.

The Lancers pulled through and finished the second set strong with a score of 25-19.

“During our practices we watch videos of our previous games and those help us tailor defense strategies, it has provided us with a stable defense,” said coach Mike Terrill.

Lancers’ freshman outside hitter Camille Ferguson contributed good defense for the team at the start of the third set and has a total of six kills, six digs, and one ace in conference games. RHC maintained the heat with great passes coming on all sides. There was a sense of frustration from RHC’s team that gave them the momentum to take the victory at the end of the third set.

As soon as both teams returned to the court for the start of the fourth set, Schmedes kept up the defensive forces she had all night. She tallied 19 kills, 11 digs, five blocks, and four aces alongside outside hitter Brianna Baldwin, who delivered great passes.

Although the Lancers lost freshman middle blocker Danielle Johnson due to injuries at a previous game, the remaining middle blockers have stepped up.

“We [play] for her, she’s our sister and seeing her in the position that she’s in now helps us stay strong,” said Baldwin. “That’s our family.”

RHC was unable to keep up with the Lancers at the end of the fourth, as PCC kept a 25-20 lead, ultimately winning the match.

“We’ve been persevering, it’s been a battle all year,” said Terrill. “Matches are a grind and super competitive which has helped us stay strong.”

The next conference match is set out against East Los Angeles College (ELAC) this Friday in the Hutto-Patterson Gym at 6 p.m.