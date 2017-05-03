Lancers Celebrate 25th Win with Landslide Victory

William Nestlehutt/Courier PCC Lancer’s Jeneve Medrano rounding second base during her home run in the game against the LA Harbor Seahawks on April 26, 2017. The Lancers won 11-0.

The Lancers softball team celebrated their 25th win through a landslide 11-0 blowout against the LA Harbor College Seahawks on Wednesday.

The Lancers ended the season second place (9-3; 25-13-1 overall) in their conference behind undefeated rival Mt. Sac.

As of Saturday, the Lancers were placed as the 13th seed in the playoffs and will be playing against the 4th seed Palomar Comets, who will be hosting the Lancers this Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Lancers’ game against the Seahawks ended in five innings due to the mercy rule.

“I think they made good adjustments,” Tantlinger said. “They did what they needed to do to get the timely hits that we needed so we ended up pushing a lot more runs across.”

The Lancers ended the first and second innings with a total of seven runs and seven hits.

In the bottom of the 3rd, with the score 7-0, freshman catcher Grace Sinisterra stole 2nd base, but then made it home after a slug to center field made by shortstop Karina Moreno, who also stole second base.

Moreno also set the single-season runs scored record with 46 runs under her belt.

Freshman outfielder Amber Ingram tripled to left, scoring an RBI on a play with Moreno making the score 9-0. Ingram scored again off a wild pitch by Seahawks pitcher Nicole Gutierrez, giving the Lancers 10 points.

At the top of the fourth, Lancer Pica Madrid took over pitching duties for Lauren Jackson and then struck out Seahawks’ Gutierrez and Elyzza Guajaca. Seahawks’ Sarah Larini popped a fly ball towards first base, which led her to the third out.

“I think we all did good today, we worked the process and did everything that we needed to do,” Moreno said.

This article has been updated to include playoff seeding.