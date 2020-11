SHARE:

There are many ways to workout at home during this pandemic, one of which is yoga. Yoga can be done at home with a mat and some calming music. Yoga is relaxing and it can help you feel at ease after a long day of work. You can do it by yourself, with a family member or a friend, whether it’s in person or virtually.

Yoga is a good way of letting go and relieving stress. There are a few yoga stretches that can be good for beginners, intermediate or advanced. One beginner pose is the seated twist. A good intermediate pose is the downward dog. And an excellent advanced pose is a chair pose.

The seated twist (both left and right) will help with any tense spots on your lower back. The way the seated twist works is by sitting down on the floor and crossing your legs. After you do this, you will put your hand (left or right) behind you and put your other hand on your knee. Gently twist your back while glazing over your (left or right) shoulder. After doing this for ten seconds, you go back to the center and do the same thing on the other side.

The downward dog will help with stretching out your back/spine and the positioning of your hands so you can have better balance in your body. To do this pose, you need to begin in a kneeling position on your mat, with your hands under your shoulders and with your fingers spread wide. Then you need to tug your toes underneath and engage your abdominals as you push your body off of the mat, so your hands and feet are the only ones on the mat. You press through your hands moving your chest gently towards your thighs and your heels towards the floor. Then finally you can relax your feet by bending your knees alternately.

Chair pose will strengthen your ankles, your back, calves, and hip flexors. It will also stretch your chest and shoulder. To do the chair pose, start with a standing position with your feet together, or hip-width apart and inhale, with your arms forward. You then exhale and bend your knees while reaching for the hips and back as if you were going to sit down on an actual chair. You then bring your weight to the heels. Then you press down your shoulders and back while trying to arch your spine. Relax your shoulders down and back while reaching out through your index tips.

Try to make time to do some yoga, even if it’s for five minutes. Even if you don’t feel comfortable doing any of the advanced yoga poses, it’s okay. The differences between the beginner and the advanced poses as you go on are that you trust your inner-self, you become more flexible, you build strength and you appreciate the mindset you had as a beginner.