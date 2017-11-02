SHARE:

After a 35-6 victory over LA Southwest this weekend, PCC football has proven to be a definite threat to win the SCFA Metro League title, as they remain tied with Santa Ana for first place.

After handling Glendale last week, all eyes were on who would make the start under center for the Lancers. Activated redshirt Mario Bobadilla had three touchdowns in the previous week, but sophomore Adam Besana looked fully recovered from injury, throwing a record 99 yard touchdown.

Besana’s start with 247 yards and 4 touchdowns showed how good he is.

“We wanted to get Adam more reps because he’s a sophomore and he needs a certain amount to transfer,” said coach Steven Mojarro prior to Saturday’s game.

Mario Bobadilla did have one throw, a 36 yard pass to Forest Fajardo that set up a touchdown for the Lancers that iced the game at 21-0.

However, it’s not just the passing game that’s clicking for Pasadena. Amad Andrews, Kevin Thomas, and James Shaw combined for 156 rushing yards vs LA Southwest. Andrews specifically has been in great form, averaging 7.4 yards per carry in conference play.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lancers have been just as good. PCC held LA Southwest quarterback Ronte’ Biggers to 54 yards and no touchdowns on the day. After Biggers was benched late in the game Tristan Rojas picked off replacement Manasseh Bennett and returned the ball for 18 yards.

“We started slow, but [we’re] picking things up,” said Bobadilla. “We’re finally coming together as a team, and we have everything in place.

Not to mention, the remarkable performance by PCC’s rushing defense that didn’t allow a touchdown on the ground until late in garbage time, when most starting defenders were pulled from the game. That can be credited to the standout play of sophomore linebackers Niko Johnson and Matt Terlizzi. No one on the LA Southwest team averaged more than 4 yards per carry.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” said coach Mojarro on why his team is finally clicking. “They just work so hard every week and they really love each other, they cheer each other on. It’s a great environment to be in.”

PCC’s next game will be the toughest of the season so far as they will host second place East Los Angeles College (ELAC). Since losing to Santa Ana in a comical 75-61 game, ELAC has gone 3-0, with an average margin of victory at 39 points.

ELAC will visit Robinson stadium on homecoming for PCC’s final home game this year at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.