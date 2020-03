SHARE:

Lancers will join the American Mountain League in fall and coaches say this league will make for an interesting season.

The southern California football association believes that a change in the league will level the playing field for every team. This regulation allows competitive balance amongst community college football teams. PCC will join the Mountain league along with Compton college, LA Southwest, Victor Valley, Grossmont, and Mt. San Jacinto College.

PCC’s head football coach Steven Mojarro is thrilled about this new upcoming two-year cycle, beginning with the 2020 fall season.

“I think our league is definitely harder than last year’s League there’s a lot of very good teams in our conference that are going to be very competitive. We have our work cut out this upcoming season and the next one” said coach Mojarro.

The change in the league will not affect recruiting. Recruiters do not usually focus on what league an athlete is in. They tend to focus on the educational standing and how fast an athlete can transfer out. Players will still have the same chances to be scouted by recruiters under the new league.

“I think for us our number one goal in recruiting has always been to use the great academic education that Pasadena City College offers our young student-athletes. No matter what league we are in, our goal is to make sure that every student-athlete that plays in our football program graduates and matriculates to the four-year level” said Mojarro.

Both Mojarro and assistant coach Erick Valadez say this change in the league will not impede PCC to compete for the CCCAA.

“Competing in the CCCAA is a great opportunity that we have, and our players have been working hard this offseason to be competitive and win a championship,” said Mojarro.

Valadez said, “We can compete and succeed at any level as long as we keep bringing our local talent.”

Lancer’s kicker, Cristian Contreras is eager to start this new season in a new league.

“I feel really confident about the new league change because it’s a new opportunity to become league champs in a new league and to show how we do it at PCC” said Contreras.

This shift in league has the lancers football team very confident and excited about this upcoming season. The new season will start in August.