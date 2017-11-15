SHARE:

After last week’s loss against rivals East Los Angeles College, the Lancers ended the football season in a devastating 54-29 loss on Saturday against undefeated Santa Ana College.

The Lancers had their work cut out for them when Santa Ana scored a touchdown just 3 minutes into the game. The Lancers have been able to comeback for most of this season, however the undefeated Dons were too strong to be taken down.

“Santa Ana is a well coached team and they’re the champions,” said interim head coach Steven Mojarro. “It’s hard to come into their house and beat them.”

At the end of the first half, the score was 30-14, which didn’t come so easy for the Lancers.

“We came off slow and they put up [a strong defense],” said safety Ty Apana-Purcell. “We were down 28-7, and by then it was asking too much on our offense to put up that much points in so little time.”

There were some moments throughout the game that sparked hope within the audience, coaches, and players alike, such as when the Lancers intercepted the ball in the end zone 8 minutes into the second quarter.

While Santa Ana’s player was focused on receiving the ball to score a touchdown, PCC cornerback Albert Louis ran alongside the Dons and immediately took the chance to jump in and steal the ball.

Overall, though it was a tough loss, the players left the season grateful for the opportunities to play on a well coached team, alongside team members that have become like family.

“I came to PCC for football and I have known coach Mojarro since I was young, so I wanted to come somewhere I knew I would be taken care of,” said offensive lineman David Zulalyan.

In a game that was hyped to be an intense finale to a rough season, the Lancers did their best to defend against the Dons.

Next season will be promising for the Lancers, with freshmen Mario Bobadilla, Forest Fajardo, and Kimani Williams set to return.