On Saturday, the Lancers burst back into their winning ways against LA Pierce with a big defensive game, beating the Brahma Bulls with a final score of 30-19. PCC managed to force a season-high 7 turnovers, four coming in the first half.

After a slow and sloppy start for both teams the score was 7-7 heading into halftime. The offense for the Lancers struggled to find success and had trouble holding onto the ball as they had 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles lost.

The third quarter was not much better for either team, only the Brahma Bulls were able to score an offensive touchdown. However after the touchdown, PCC’s Andy Reyes managed to block Pierce’s ensuing extra point and teammate Amir Davis returned it for 2 points. The game was 13-9 heading into the fourth quarter and the Lancers desperately needed the offense to play their part.

PCC’s offense responded and the quarterbacks finally found their rhythm and were able to string together three successful drives in the fourth quarter to make the final score 30-19. The Brahma Bulls were held to just 6 points in the fourth quarter by the Lancers defense.

Wide Receiver David Telles showed up huge in the fourth quarter, with two huge catches for 53 yards. Telles had another 3 catches for 10 yards to make his total for the night: 5 catches for 63 yards. Telles believes this win was crucial for the team and its moral for the rest of the season.

“The last win was pretty big, obviously getting us out of a big slump,” said Telles. “The whole vibe has changed and we know how good we could be when we play as a team and it showed Saturday.”

Linebacker Mark Navarro had 8 total tackles, including one for a loss. Navarro has been a consistent player for the Lancers’ defense and believes the teams success can continue for the rest of the season.

“We believe we can win out and have a chance to make a bowl game,” Navarro said.

It is possible as PCC has played the toughest opponents of the season already and now can build on their success.

The Lancers look to make it two wins in a row against Santa Monica College this Saturday, Nov. 2 in Santa Monica.