On Saturday, the Lancers were able to shut out the LA Harbor Seahawks in a 33-0 blowout, which was the first from PCC in 10 years.

The Lancers have outscored their last two opponents 63-2, with the defense allowing 0 points in this two game stretch.This is the first time a PCC team has not allowed a single touchdown or field goal in 8 quarters since the 1974 Lancers.

The Lancers have a chance to record their first winning season since 2008, they currently stand at 5-4 (3-1 in SCFA League).

In the shutout, the defense limited the Seahawks to just 103 total yards, and even the Lancers defense outscored LA Harbor by returning an interception for a touchdown.

In the center of the defense was linebacker Mark Navarro, who added 4 tackles, including 1 for a loss. This contribution from him has now made his total number of tackles 60 for the year, making him PCC’s leader in that category. With only one regular season game left, Navarro believes it is very possible to make history with this next game and start a new era for PCC.

“We want/need another shut out and we believe we can do it; we all want to get this bowl game and change the culture for PCC football,” said Navarro.

On the offensive side of the ball the Lancers were able to emass 403 total yards and 5 touchdowns. The offensive was firing on all cylinders and displayed their west coast style offense by having twelve different players catch a pass, ten players who had a rushing attempt and four players who completed a pass.

Amongst those players was wide receiver David Telles, who had 3 catches for a team high of 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also completed his only pass attempt of the night for 15 yards. Telles continues to be a triple threat as he is used in the receiving, passing, and rushing game for the Lancers.

PCC will look to make history by closing out the regular season on a four-game winning streak and possibly receiving a bowl game invitation. They will face Santa Barbara College at home for the regular season finale this Saturday, Nov. 16.