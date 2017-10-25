SHARE:

PCC football continued their dominant stretch of wins on Saturday, easily handling rivals Glendale Community College by a score of 38-7.

After starting the season 0-3, the Lancers have won 4 league games in a row and are currently tied with Santa Ana atop the American Metro League standings.

PCC relied on Freshman quarterback Mario Bobadilla to pick apart the GCC defense.

“When they told me I had to play…I was up for the challenge,” said Bobadilla. “Thankfully, I was able to step up and do what I had to do.”

Bobadilla threw for 165 yards on 15 completions and had three all-purpose touchdowns with no interceptions.

The touchdown that put the lead out of reach for Glendale was a beauty of a pass from 26 yards out to receiver Forest Fajardo.

“I knew when he threw it that I had a very strong feeling I was going to catch it, no problem,” said Fajardo post-game.

Even though he had two defenders all over him, Fajardo was un-phased. “I live for those kinds of catches.”

“Usually I find it hard to get [Fajardo] the ball, but today…he was there making big plays when it counted,” said Bobadilla on his target. “That’s just the type of player he is.”

The Lancers broke two records on the night, the first being a 50 yard field goal by sophomore kicker Enrique Lozano. Late in the 4th quarter, after a GCC fumble on the 1 yard-line, quarterback Adam Besana found a wide open Ryan Kotey who turned upfield and used his speed to break a 99 yard touchdown. The play is the longest in Lancer’s history.

“These kids play so hard, they do everything we ask them to do, they come to practice ready to go,” said head coach Steven Mojarro.

Mojarro credits his team’s turnaround because his players “don’t get down on themselves. It’s amazing how hard they work for each other.”

“We’re so happy that we’re undefeated in the conference now. We’ll do anything it takes to win the conference and win the championship,” said Fajardo.

“We’re finally coming together as a team, and we have everything in place,” said Bobadilla post-game. “We started slow, but when we pick things up, that’s what’s making us better in general. Everyone is supporting each other.”

PCC will look to continue their amazing streak at LA Southwest (0-7) this Saturday.