Last Friday, the Lancers were unable to secure victory in their swim meet against Diablo Valley College, but tasted some redemption on Saturday at De Anza College.

Despite winning only 8 of the 27 races in a losing effort against Diablo valley College on Friday, the Lancers did defeat De Anza college, and on Saturday, won the the College of Marin Invitational. Over the course of the two meets, the Lancers also acquired some valuable information about how to compete in Northern California.

The most formidable opponent at the meets was the triumphant Diablo Valley College, who secured victories in the men’s and women’s divisions. Last year, the Lancers confrontation with Diablo Valley had yielded the reverse result. “We won the men’s meet against Diablo Valley and we hoped to do the same this year. Unfortunately we had two people not at one hundred percent. One stayed at home ill and another was injured,” said Lancers head coach Terry Stoddard.

Despite these disadvantages, the Lancers still provided some stiff competition, and a number of athletes won their events in dominant fashion. Defending State Champion Melissa Cienega reminded her competitors of her incredible command of her events, winning at the mile and 500 yard freestyle races. Fellow defending State Champion Samuel Jo scored victories in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard freestyle, and the 200 yard backstroke.

In addition Sydney Odent reigned supreme in the 500 yard freestyle, the mile, and the 200 yard individual medley. Coach Stoddard remarked about Odent’s performance. “To take on a formidable a foe as Diablo Valley and win is excellent.” Another exemplary Lancer performance came courtesy of Jocelyn Jo who won the 200 yard breaststroke against Diablo Valley.

Coach Stoddard said, reflecting on the team’s performance on Friday against Diablo Valley that “we came to compete and were able to do so,” but added that “we’d like to come back in full strength and swim them again.” Regarding the team’s redemptive performance on Saturday, Coach Stoddard called the meet, “a good experience,” and stated that looking forward in the season, the team aims to, “swim faster than we did last year, place higher at conference, and qualify higher at state.”

Despite the mixed results incurred at last weekend’s meets, the Lancers are prepared, confident, and hungry to take on Rio Hondo College and Mt. San Antonio College this Friday at 12:30 a.m. at Rio Hondo College.