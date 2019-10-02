SHARE:

The Chaffey College Panthers starched the Lancers defense on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga, scoring 56 points and racking up 689 total yards on offense. The Panthers extended their state wide winning streak, now 14 games in a row, by handing the Lancers their second loss in a row to a nationally ranked opponent.

By halftime, the score was 35-0 and the Pantheres seemed to believe the score was enough to claim victory because they put in their substitutes at that point. The Lancers scored their only points of the game in the third quarter when quarterback Edward Norton threw a 37 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver David Telles, but the 2 point conversion failed.

A few bright spots did shine in the blowout loss for the Lancers like linebacker Mark Navarro, who made 11 total tackles throughout the night. Navarro has been quietly having a good season for PCC and continued his success this game by studying film and studying his opponents.

“I would say my success on that game was that I was focused; studying their plays so I can know what I’m going against,” said Navarro.

Safety Andy Reyes had 9 total tackles for the night and 1 pass break up. Reyes showed off his coverage abilities, run stopping capabilities, and play recognition, against a high caliber team Saturday.

Though he didn’t have a great game, linebacker Hector Palacios, one of the leaders of the team, believes that PCC can absolutely bounce back to win this week and is already moving on from the last game.

“We are actually recovering well and everybody’s in high spirits,” said Palacios. “We’re ready to get over the hump.”

The Lancers look to get back to their winning ways, when they travel to San Bernardino Valley College Saturday to face the #20 ranked Wolverines at 6 p.m.