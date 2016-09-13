Coach Cabral hopes to win it all

After serving as an assistant coach for PCC’s men’s soccer team the past six years, Henry Cabral is ready to lead the Lancers back to relevancy this season.

Cabral is hoping to turn the Lancers luck around after a miserable 2015-16 season when the team only won two games.

“I’m aiming high, I want to go into playoffs,” Cabral said. “I want to win the South Coast Conference.”

The Lancers are off to a solid start, going undefeated through three games. In fact, they have scored as many goals—four—in their first three games as they did in their first nine games last season.

The large amount of freshman joining the team this year was encouraging to Cabral, who admired the talent they are bringing to the field.

“This year is probably going to be one of our best years in 10 years,” Cabral said. “There’s a lot of talent. This is the biggest class of recruits we have ever had. All quality.”

Their last match against Cuyamaca resulted in a tie, which should have been a win according to Cabral.

“The tie was pretty much bad planning,” Cabral said. “It was Labor Day weekend, and we were stuck in traffic on our way down to San Diego. We only had 15 minutes to warm up.”

The tie game isn’t as much of a setback as it is a learning experience. Cabral’s years of expertise as an assistant coach are coming into play when teaching players and coaches alike how to improve their skills.

“He knows the game and I have a lot to learn from him. We’re still improving as a group,” assistant coach Gor Kirakosyan said.

The techniques he’s implementing are how he plans on accomplishing his goal of winning the South Coast Conference.

“I feel that one of my goals is to model and run our team like it is an NCAA program,” Cabral said in an interview on the school’s website. “I want to bring back the discipline and academic success of our student-athletes. Holding our kids to high standards on and off the field is part of accountability. I believe this will ultimately result in wins.”

Assistant Head coach Francisco Cantero has seen improvement this season as a direct result of Cabral’s discipline techniques.

“He creates an intense environment, and demands the closest thing to perfection,” Cantero said.

With practices being held every Monday through Friday, with the exceptions of game days, Cabral is training Lancers both old and new to play as a team, and hopefully bring home the South Coast Conference title for PCC.