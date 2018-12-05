SHARE:

After only having eight players last year and having to play some players almost 40 minutes a game, Pasadena City College women’s basketball head coach Joe Peron knew he had to make it a priority to recruit heavy this offseason to make sure he has the depth to avoid a repeat.

Not only that, out of the eight players last year, just three players were going to return to play this year. So the pressure to rebuild was intense.

“Last year was really crazy,” Coach Peron said. “I felt bad playing some of my players so many minutes, I hope to avoid that this year.”

Although the team only had eight players last year, they were still able to break all expectations, and make it to the second round of the playoffs last year. Now equipped with a full 15 player roster they hope to advance further.

“I feel like this year’s team is gonna make a lot of noise,” said forward Tatiana Shoals, one of the three returning players from last year. “ We have a full squad so we don’t need to have anyone play crazy minutes.”

One very important pickup for the Lancers was transfer sophomore Daniela Mendez. Mendez was a part of the College of the Sequoias team that was 27-4 and advanced to the state championship tournament in 2016-2017.

“You can really feel the excitement around this team,” said Mendez. “ Coach Peron is a great coach and I’m super excited to be a part of this team.”

So far the Lancers have only participated in preseason tournaments but currently have a perfect record of five wins and zero losses. This is the Lancers’ best start since the 2012-2013 season.

For Coach Peron, who is now in his 23rd season coaching the PCC women’s basketball team, sees a lot of potential in this team but knows there is work to be done.

“This is the first time in three years that we won our own hosted tournament,” said coach Peron. “This is a good team I have and even though we have 12 new players, it’s fun to see them play so together.”

The Lancers look to stay perfect when they face Reedley at the College of Sequoias Tournament on November 29.