Following a disappointing 1-2 record in the We Play Hard Tournament, the Lancers redeemed themselves by placing second in the annual Skip Robinson Classic Tournament while debuting their 2018-19 squad at home.

The Lancers faced LA Pierce in the first round where they won 83-66. Starting off slow, the Lancers finished the first half 35-25 but gave up that lead in the second half. Sophomore center Ivan Egbunike brought the Lancers out of a 50-50 deficit with a sudden 10 point surge, locking in the Lancers lead and their eventual victory.

“We were just a bit excited in the beginning because it was our home opener but we settled down in the second half and focused on our win,” said assistant coach Idris Jones.

Going into the semi-finals, the Lancers faced LA Valley where they came out on top 60-65. The Lancers struggled to keep up in the first half where they just fell short of tying at 30-29. Going in the second half sophomore forward Chris Blount scored a driving 7 points to help the Lancers keep up but also give them a 5 point advantage in which they kept until the end.

“It was tough but we just turned up in the second half and just got the dub,” said forward Chris Blount.

Set up in the finals, the Lancers fell short to the champions, LA Trade Tech, 71-66. The loss meant that the Lancers came up just short, but compared to their last tournament, they have already showed signs of finding their footing and they are hopeful that this chemistry continues with the rest of the season.

“We’re looking forward to getting another win next week but besides the loss I felt pretty good coming out of this and I had a lot of fun but not only that we grew as a team,” said Blount

Lancers next game will be at Glendale Community College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.