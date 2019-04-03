SHARE:

The Pasadena City College’s women’s badminton team won a sweeping victory against the Compton Tartans in a home game on Friday, March 29 2019.

Led by head coach Jennifer Ho, the well-practiced Lancers shut the Tartars out of every game in both singles and doubles, advancing one more step towards the annual California Community College Athletic Association competition.

Kimberly Lara of the Tartars put up the best defense, managing to lose by only five and two points in either set of her last singles game. PCC won by at least a 10-point margin in seven of the ten matches, crushing the competition and leaving little bits of birdie feathers scattered across the court in their wake.

Ho, who was anxious to rebound from the loss of the last game, said before the match, “We play them every year, and always beat them.”

Emilee Kintanar, a freshman player, won her match. But despite her victory, she sees what she can do better next game.

“I needed to focus a little bit more in the second set,” Kintanar said. “But I’m gonna work harder to keep myself in the game the whole time.”

Xiaoming Lao, one of only two veteran players on the roster this year, said of her doubles game, “We just make the move, and make them tired. That’s our strategy.”

In singles, Sophie Nguyen beat Jennifer Lopez 21-5, 21-4 and Princess Torar 21-6 and 21-7. Huyen Diep defeated Lopez 21-12, 21-15 and Torar 21-8, 21-4.

Angie Li won her match over Tartan Lara 21-7, 21-9 and also shut out Laura Reyes 21-7, 21-10, and Chau Lam finished up the singles match by beating Lara 21-16, 21-19 and Reyes 21-8, 21-12.

The doubles games saw Lancers Lao and Nicole Ching up against Lara and Reyes, whom they defeated 21-4, 21-6; and Lancers Jessica Lee and her partner won over Lopez and Tonar 21-15, 21-10.

The Lancers’ next game will be Friday, April 5 at Hutto-Patterson gym against East Los Angeles.